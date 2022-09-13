UrduPoint.com

Court Sends Back Six References Against Pervaiz Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday returned six references to NAB against speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf after declaring the same as non maintainable under fresh amendments in the law.

The references include Reshma, Gulf, Samundri, Ratu Dero and Satyana rental power projects in which Pervaiz Ashraf got relief.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali announced the verdict on the petition challenging these references under NAB amendment Act 2022.

The court stated that after the amendments in the law, these references didn't fall in jurisdiction of the accountability court.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged the Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for misusing his powers in rental power projects being the minister for wanter and power during the regime of PPP.

