Court Sends Driver On Judicial Remand In Bus Inferno Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

A court in Jamshoro district on Saturday remanded the driver of a coach, which caught fire on M9 Motorway and claimed 18 lives, to the jail custody

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A court in Jamshoro district on Saturday remanded the driver of a coach, which caught fire on M9 Motorway and claimed 18 lives, to the jail custody.

According to the police, the accused Imran Shaikh was produced before a civil judge who sent him to jail.

Shaikh and the coach's owner Noor Malik have been booked under sections 302, 427, 279 and 322 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in an FIR at Nooriabad police station for the said casualties of flood victims who were returning to their homes from Karachi..

The FIR's complainant, Sub Inspector Ali Asghar of National Highwayand Motorway Police, stated that the vehicle was unfit and the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

