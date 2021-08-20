Court sends ex-CDA chief to jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday sent former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal to Adiala jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to illegal allotment o land to alleged Asif Zardari front company Park Lane.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and requested for his further physical remand. The NAB prosecutor also apprised the court regarding the progress into investigation from the accused.

The court, however, rejected the NAB's request and sent the accused jail on judicial remand. Farkhand Iqbal was accused of allotting 118 kanal land near Sangjani to the alleged front company of former president Asif Ali Zardari.