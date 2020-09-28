UrduPoint.com
Court Sends Former Excise DG To Jail On Judicial Remand

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

An accountability court on Monday sent former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday sent former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Akram Gondal on expiry of his physical remand.

During the proceedings, the NAB officials submitted an investigation report and stated that investigations were in progress from the accused. They requested the court to grant further physical remand for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, adding that all records were available with the bureau and no recovery had to be made.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, rejected the request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court directed the authorities concerned for producing him on expiry of the remand term, on Oct 12.

NAB Lahore arrested Akram Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing a role in issuance of an alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore.

The bureau alleged that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.

