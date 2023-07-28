Open Menu

Court Sends Former PTI MPA's To Jail For Identification Parade

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

A Civil Court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former member Punjab Assembly Seemaba Tahir and two other party workers for an identification parade to Adaila jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A Civil Court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former member Punjab Assembly Seemaba Tahir and two other party workers for an identification parade to Adaila jail.

According to details, the three accused Seemaba Tahir, Shakir Hussain and Munsif Alam were presented before the Civil Judicial Magistrate, Khalid Hayat in police custody.

The Judge after hearing the arguments from both sides sent the three accused for an identification parade to jail and ordered their appearance in the court on August 3 The accused were arrested in the case of allegedly setting fire to a metro station and attack on a sensitive institution during the May 9, 2023 protest against the PTI chairman's arrest.

A case had been registered against them at New Town Police Station.

