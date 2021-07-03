Court sends former SHO on judicial remand

UrduPoint.com
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A former Station House Officer Zulfiqar Odhano has been sent to jail on the judicial remand by a court in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Saturday.

The court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate II ordered the police to submit the final charge sheet in the custodial death case of Rashid Lashari last month.

The court also directed DSP Sehwan Abdul Wahid Khoso to arrest and produce before the court the other five persons who were accused in the murder case.

Ali Ghulam Lashari, an uncle of the deceased, complained before the judge that they were receiving threats from the persons associated with the accused policemen.

He also alleged that the police were trying to weaken the case to favour the accused cops.

The hearing was adjourned to July 5.

