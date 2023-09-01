Court sends Imaan Mazari in judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent Advocate Imaan Mazari on judicial remand and sought comments in her post arrest bail petition in a case registered by Bhara Kahu Police Station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was produced before the judge after ending of her three day physical remand time.

During the course of proceeding, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter.

The court rejected the request and ordered to send Mrs. Mazari to jail on judicial remand.

The court also sought comments from respondents till September 2, in bail petition of the accused.

The court also allowed family members of the accused to meet her here.

The court ordered that Imaan Mazari would be kept in judicial custody at women police station Islamabad till tomorrow.