Open Menu

Court Sends Imaan Mazari In Judicial Remand

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Court sends Imaan Mazari in judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent Advocate Imaan Mazari on judicial remand and sought comments in her post arrest bail petition in a case registered by Bhara Kahu Police Station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was produced before the judge after ending of her three day physical remand time.

During the course of proceeding, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter.

The court rejected the request and ordered to send Mrs. Mazari to jail on judicial remand.

The court also sought comments from respondents till September 2, in bail petition of the accused.

The court also allowed family members of the accused to meet her here.

The court ordered that Imaan Mazari would be kept in judicial custody at women police station Islamabad till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Jail September Women Post Family From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

7 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

47 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

57 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan