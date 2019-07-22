UrduPoint.com
Court Sends Judge Video Leak Scandal Accused To Jail On 14 Days Remand

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:41 PM

Court sends Judge video leak scandal accused to jail on 14 days remand

Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi Monday sent Mian Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal to jail at fourteen days judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi Monday sent Mian Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal to jail at fourteen days judicial remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the accused before the court on expiry of his three-days physical remand and pleaded the court to further extend five days physical remand of accused.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA officials said that the Agency needed more time for investigation as earlier a memory device (USB), mobile phone and a vehicle had been recovered from the accused and needed more time for investigation in the matter till receiving of forensic report.

The accused pleaded the court that such vehicle was not his property and the USB devices was voluntarily submitted before the agency.

The court rejected the FIA's plea to extend further remand and also directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to the suspect as he told the court that he was suffering from various diseases.

