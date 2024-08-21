Court Sends Karsaz Accident Accused Woman To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Natasha, the accused, allegedly killed man and his daughter and left five others injured in a fatal road accident in Karsaz raod in Karachi.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) A local court on Wednesday sent woman accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for her involvement in the road accident which claimed lives of a man and his daughter at Karsaz road in Karachi.
The incident, which took place two days ago, involved an out-of-control vehicle that struck a motorcyclist and several pedestrians.
The tragic accident resulted in the death of the motorcyclist and his daughter while five other people sustained injuries.
During the hearing, the accused was presented before the Judicial Magistrate (East).
The police requested a 14-day physical remand for further investigation. However, the defense lawyer argued that the charges against the accused were bailable under the law.
In response, the investigation officer informed the court that Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to manslaughter, had been added to the case.
This section is non-bailable.
The court questioned the accused about her treatment in police custody, to which she responded that no mistreatment had occurred. Following the brief proceedings, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and instructed the investigation officer to submit the charge sheet at the next hearing.
The case has drawn significant attention due to the severity of the accident.
On the day of the incident, the vehicle allegedly lost control, colliding with a motorcycle and a group of pedestrians on Karsaz Road.
The motorcyclist and his daughter were killed instantly while the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The court has put off further hearing of the case until the investigation is complete and challan is submitted before it.
