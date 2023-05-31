Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand in a case of vandalising Shadman Police Station.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before the duty Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant further physical remand of the accused to complete the investigations. He submitted that custody of the accused was required for a photo grammatic test.

However, the court declined the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand, besides ordering to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

Shadman Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over vandalising the police station.