Court Sends MNA To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Court sends MNA to jail on 14-day judicial remand

A local court on Thursday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to jail on 14-day judicial remand in an alleged land grabbing case.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the MNA before Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the MNA before Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties and examining the record, sent the MNA to jail on judicial remand and directed for producing him on January 12. The court directed the ACE officials to file the challan of the case by the next date of hearing.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency on the ruling PML-N's ticket.

The ACE has accused the lawmaker of illegally occupying government land through forgery in collusion with the patwari.

