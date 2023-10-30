Court sends Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A local court on Monday sent former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced Parvez Elahi before duty Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza on expiry of his physical remand term.

The ACE requested the court to extend Parvez Elahi's physical remand for another 10 days. The ACE's prosecutor argued that the candidates were appointed in violation of the merit in the Punjab Assembly, during Parvez Elahi's tenure. He submitted that the case was registered after inquiry.

He submitted that physical remand was required for recovery of Parvez Elahi's mobile phone, and its forensic audit.

He also submitted that all preparations were in place to take Parvez Elahi to his house in Gujrat in connection with investigations but his health deteriorated and he was taken to the doctor. Now the investigation wanted to take him to his house in Gujrat, he added.

At this stage, Parvez Elahi's counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to turn down it.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea. However, later, the court sent Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand while announcing the reserved verdict.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.