Open Menu

Court Sends Parvez Elahi To Jail On Judicial Remand In Illegal Appointments Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court sends Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A local court on Monday sent former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced Parvez Elahi before duty Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza on expiry of his physical remand term.

The ACE requested the court to extend Parvez Elahi's physical remand for another 10 days. The ACE's prosecutor argued that the candidates were appointed in violation of the merit in the Punjab Assembly, during Parvez Elahi's tenure. He submitted that the case was registered after inquiry.

He submitted that physical remand was required for recovery of Parvez Elahi's mobile phone, and its forensic audit.

He also submitted that all preparations were in place to take Parvez Elahi to his house in Gujrat in connection with investigations but his health deteriorated and he was taken to the doctor. Now the investigation wanted to take him to his house in Gujrat, he added.

At this stage, Parvez Elahi's counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to turn down it.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea. However, later, the court sent Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand while announcing the reserved verdict.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Mobile Jail Doctor Gujrat All Merit Packaging Limited Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

26 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

41 minutes ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

41 minutes ago
 6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 Nov ..

6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 November

56 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber organises trade missio ..

1 hour ago
 Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

2 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan