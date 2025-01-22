Court sends police official jail in case of kidnapping, molesting minors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A local court on Wednesday sent a sub-inspector of Islamabad police to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and molesting of children.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal heard the case wherein accused Sohaib Ali Pasha produced before the court after ending of his two-day physical custody by the FIA.

The investigating officer said that the accused has revealed during the investigation that he has kept minors in custody, further investigation is not required.

However, the interrogation of the accused has been completed, so the accused should be sent to jail. The court approved the 14-day judicial remand of the accused and sent him to Adiala Jail. A case has been registered against the accused in the FIA under the Torture and Custodial Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.