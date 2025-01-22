Open Menu

Court Sends Police Official Jail In Case Of Kidnapping, Molesting Minors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Court sends police official jail in case of kidnapping, molesting minors

A local court on Wednesday sent a sub-inspector of Islamabad police to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and molesting of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A local court on Wednesday sent a sub-inspector of Islamabad police to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and molesting of children.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal heard the case wherein accused Sohaib Ali Pasha produced before the court after ending of his two-day physical custody by the FIA.

The investigating officer said that the accused has revealed during the investigation that he has kept minors in custody, further investigation is not required.

However, the interrogation of the accused has been completed, so the accused should be sent to jail. The court approved the 14-day judicial remand of the accused and sent him to Adiala Jail. A case has been registered against the accused in the FIA under the Torture and Custodial Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan