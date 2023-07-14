RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Friday sent former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amjad's son on 14- days of judicial remand in a military check-post attack case.

The accused Chaudhry Abdul Basit was presented before the District and Sessions Court Judge as the Anti-Terrorist Court Judge was on leave.

The District and Sessions Court Judge Mushtaq Hussain Ojla sent Chauadary Abdul Basit on 14 -days of judicial remand and ordered his appearance in the court on July 27.

The former MPA"s son was arrested in the case of setting fire to a military check post during the May 9, 2023 protest against the PTI chairman's arrest.

A case had been registered against him in Morgah Police Station.