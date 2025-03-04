Open Menu

Court Sends PTI MPA Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:34 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah to be sent to jail on custody remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah to be sent to jail on custody remand.

Ali Shah was produced before Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, where the police requested for his further physical remand, but the court rejected it.

During the hearing, the court was told that the identity parade report of Ali Shah in two cases has not yet been submitted. He has been sent to jail on judicial remand in a case registered at Kohsar police station over the November 26 protest.

The lawyer said that more than three cases are registered against Ali Shah in different police stations, out of which three cases are related to the November 26 protest.

After hearing the arguments, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

