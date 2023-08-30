Court sends Qureshi jail in cipher case

A local court on Wednesday rejected the request of further physical remand of PTI's Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and sent him jail on judicial remand in a cipher case registered under the Official Secret Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday rejected the request of further physical remand of PTI's Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and sent him jail on judicial remand in a cipher case registered under the Official Secret Act.

The court also sought comments against his post-arrest bail petitions from the respondents and adjourned the case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was produced by the FIA.

During the course of the proceeding, the FIA's prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes.

However, the defence lawyers opposed the request.

The court, subsequently, sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and sought comments on his post-arrest bail petition on September 2.