Court Sends Sanam Javed To Jail On Judicial Remand In Case Of Torching PML-N Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Court sends Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in case of torching PML-N office

A sessions court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town

A sessions court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town.

The police produced the PTI activist before District and Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmad Butt, who heard the matter as duty judge.

The police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused, adding that investigations could not be completed during the physical remand term.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the PTI activist to jail on judicial remand. The court further directed to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Model Town police had registered a case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of torching the PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.

