Court sends tiktoker jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent Tiktoker Sandal Khattak to Central Jail Adial on judicial remand in a case pertaining leaking the objectionable pictures of Tiktoker Hareem Shah.

Senior Civil Judge Bashir Bhatti heard the case wherein the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced Sandal Khattak and prayed for her further five days physical remand for more investigation.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request and said that there was no need of further physical remand as his client had already handed over her mobile phone to FIA.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the request of further physical remand and sent the accused jail on fourteen-day judicial remand.