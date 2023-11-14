Open Menu

Court Sends Underage Driver To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:24 PM

A local court on Tuesday sent an underage driver, involved in a case of killing six members of a family in a car accident, to jail on judicial remand

Earlier, the police produced underage driver Afnan before a judicial magistrate in cantonment courts with a covered face.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused crashed his speedy car into another car which killed six members of a family in DHA Phase 7, on Saturday. He submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations.

He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused for investigations on physical remand.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, adding that no recovery had to be made in the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea. Later, the court announced the verdict and turned down plea for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

