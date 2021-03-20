UrduPoint.com
Court Sent 3 PML-N Workers To Jail

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

A local court on Saturday sent three PML-N workers, involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, to jail on 14 days judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday sent three PML-N workers, involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

The Old Anarkali police produced the accused- Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq- before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar in district courts on expiry of their three days physical remand, during the proceedings.

The court, after a brief hearing, sent the accused to jail on 14 days judicial remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of remand term.

Old Anarkali police had on March 16 registered a case against the accused over throwing egg and ink on SAPM in Lahore High Court (LHC) premises. LHC DSP Security Absar Ahmad had filed the complaint with the police for the purpose.

