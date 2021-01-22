Court sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Khawaja Muhammad Asif on expiry of his physical remand term.

NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader for another 14 days as the investigations could not be completed from him.

He apprised the court about progress made during the investigations and stated that Khawaja Asif was questioned about the amounts received in his accounts. He submitted that Rs 20 million and various other amounts were deposited in his personal accounts, whereas the depositors had stated that Khawaja Asif gave them the cash.

At this stage, Khawaja Asif admitted that he received all these amounts.

The NAB prosecutor further stated that Khawaja Asif received Rs 180 million in his account and told that he received the amount from sale of a plot. He stated that Khawaja Asif also received Rs 100 million through TTs from abroad in 2009. He submitted that further investigations were required about the sources of the amounts.

To a court query, the prosecutor stated that the bureau had also summoned the owner of the company wherein Khawaja Asif was employed.

However, a counsel on behalf of Khawaja Asif argued that the bureau had completed its investigations.All the record had already been given to the bureau whereas the Supreme Court had cleared Khawaja Asif in the matter of employment abroad, he added. He requested the court to ask the bureau to give in-writing as to what aspects needed further investigations now.

At this, the court questioned the NAB prosecutor as to why they needed physical remand because Khawaja Asif had already given his written statement during the investigations.

To which, the investigation officer submitted that Rs 100 million were transferred in Khawaja Asif's accounts and it needed further probe.

Subsequently, the court rejected NAB plea for extension in physical remand term and sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand till February 4.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.