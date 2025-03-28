Court sentenced a drug paddler to jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a significant court verdict, a drug paddler named Mohsin Ali has been sentenced to 9 years in prison. The criminal has also been awarded a fine of Rs 80,000.

Mohsin Ali was arrested by Gujarkhan police in April 2024 after 1600 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the investigation and legal teams, termed the award of punishment as victory of justice.