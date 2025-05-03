Open Menu

Court Sentenced Criminals In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Court sentenced criminals in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A local court has sentenced two criminals in a case of murder and injury, collectively to life imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 1500,000.0.

According to details, the court found two individuals convicted in a murder and injury case. The accused, Qamar Ali, was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 500,000.

0 for murder, while the other accused, Jaafar, received four years of imprisonment and Rs.100,000.0 surety for causing injury.

The criminals had opened fire during a minor clash, resulting in the death of Mahmood Hussain and injuring another individual, Miskin.

The case was registered in May 2023 at Rawat Police Station.

Appreciating the SSP Investigation and the legal teams, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that criminals involved in serious crimes cannot escape the grips of law.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan