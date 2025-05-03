Court sentenced criminals in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A local court has sentenced two criminals in a case of murder and injury, collectively to life imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 1500,000.0.

According to details, the court found two individuals convicted in a murder and injury case. The accused, Qamar Ali, was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 500,000.

0 for murder, while the other accused, Jaafar, received four years of imprisonment and Rs.100,000.0 surety for causing injury.

The criminals had opened fire during a minor clash, resulting in the death of Mahmood Hussain and injuring another individual, Miskin.

The case was registered in May 2023 at Rawat Police Station.

Appreciating the SSP Investigation and the legal teams, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that criminals involved in serious crimes cannot escape the grips of law.