Court Sentenced Rapist To Life Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Rawalpindi police's efficient investigative work has resulted in the conviction of a man who sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter.
According to the details, the accused, Khalil Ahmed, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a honorable court. Additionally, he has been fined Rs. 200,000 and ordered to pay Rs. 500,000 in compensation to the victim.
The case was registered in April 2024 at Rawat Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciating the SSP Investigation and the legal teams for their diligent efforts, said that punishment in such serious cases is a victory for justice and the rule of law.
He highlighted that the case reflected their commitment to ensuring justice for victims through strong investigations and legal proceedings.
