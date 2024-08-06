Open Menu

Court Sentences 2 Years Imprisonment For Drug Peddlers, Imposes Heavy Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Court sentences 2 years imprisonment for drug peddlers, imposes heavy fine

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday sentenced two years imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 300,000 to three drug peddlers.

Judge, Waqas Ahmed pronounced the accused Muhammad Ishfaq, Fada Khoso and Riaz Ali Khoso as guilty and declared the verdict, said a handout issued here.

The case was registered against the accused in Tando Ghulam Haider Police station.

