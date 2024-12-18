- Home
Court Sentences 26 Years In Jail And A Rs1.2mln Fine To The Accused Involved In Illegal Kidney Transplantation
December 18, 2024
A court in Taxila on Wednesday sentenced five accused to a total of 26 years in prison and a fine of Rs1.2 million over the charges of illegal kidney transplantation
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A court in Taxila on Wednesday sentenced five accused to a total of 26 years in prison and a fine of Rs1.2 million over the charges of illegal kidney transplantation.
The court convicted a doctor, a nurse and their accomplices under the Illegal Transplantation Act and Section 334 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The main accused, Dr Fawad Mumtaz, was sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 million. The court also sentenced Nurse Sobia, Abu Bakr, Sharif and Hasnain each to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000 each.
Taxila police registered the case in March 2023 on charges of their involvement in illegal kidney transplantation.
