Court Sentences 3 Criminals To 39 Years In Prison In Shooting Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In an important case, a local court sentenced three criminals to a collective 39 years in prison for injuring four people in a violent land dispute.
The criminals were also fined Rs. 600,000 and ordered to submit sureties worth Rs. 300,000.
According to the details, in the case registered in 2022 at the Mandra police station. The accused Muhammad Gulfraz, Parvez, and Kamran Azmat opened fire during a land dispute, leaving four individuals injured. After a thorough investigation and strong prosecution, the court delivered its verdict based on solid evidence.
Muhammad Gulfraz received 10 years in prison and a Rs. 200,000.
0 fine for attempted murder, along with an additional 3 years and a Rs. 100,000.0 surety for causing harm, while Parvez was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a Rs. 200,000 fine for causing harm. Kamran Azmat was awarded 10 years and Rs. 200,000 fine for attempted murder, and 3 years and Rs. 100,000.0 surety for causing harm.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the proficient work done by investigation the legal teams for ensuring justice. He said that the punishment of criminals in serious cases represents a "victory for truth and justice."
He reiterated the commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring that criminals face strict legal consequences.
Recent Stories
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM stresses unity, patriotism as solution to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges6 minutes ago
-
Court sentences 3 criminals to 39 years in prison in shooting case6 minutes ago
-
UK-based global NGO Muslim Hands International manages sehri open Kitchen in Mirpur, AJK6 minutes ago
-
PESS holds special prayers Late Mother of Army Chief6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment presents annual report to President16 minutes ago
-
LHC orders immediate installation of water meters in commercial markets16 minutes ago
-
RCCI holds condolence reference in honor of Tahir Taj Bhatti16 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Haripur road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Trusted employee held for stealing cash from petrol pump36 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Deputy High Commission organises National Day program36 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man killed by train36 minutes ago
-
Alquds rally in solidarity with Palestinians held in Jhang46 minutes ago