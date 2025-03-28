Court sentences 3 criminals to 39 years in prison in shooting case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In an important case, a local court sentenced three criminals to a collective 39 years in prison for injuring four people in a violent land dispute.

The criminals were also fined Rs. 600,000 and ordered to submit sureties worth Rs. 300,000.

According to the details, in the case registered in 2022 at the Mandra police station. The accused Muhammad Gulfraz, Parvez, and Kamran Azmat opened fire during a land dispute, leaving four individuals injured. After a thorough investigation and strong prosecution, the court delivered its verdict based on solid evidence.

Muhammad Gulfraz received 10 years in prison and a Rs. 200,000.

0 fine for attempted murder, along with an additional 3 years and a Rs. 100,000.0 surety for causing harm, while Parvez was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a Rs. 200,000 fine for causing harm. Kamran Azmat was awarded 10 years and Rs. 200,000 fine for attempted murder, and 3 years and Rs. 100,000.0 surety for causing harm.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the proficient work done by investigation the legal teams for ensuring justice. He said that the punishment of criminals in serious cases represents a "victory for truth and justice."

He reiterated the commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring that criminals face strict legal consequences.