Court sentences 5 accused to 3 years jail for torturing man

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A court of Civil judge and Magistrate Diplo on Tuesday sentenced 5 accused with 3 years imprisonment for molesting a man Muhammad Amin Soomro and plundering.

According to details, the court of Civil judge and judicial magistrate Sikandar Ali Talpur found five suspects guilty including Habib Soomro, his two sons Allah Dino Soomro and Sikandar Soomro.

The court also slapped Rs.2,75000 fine on the convicts.