Court sentences accused to death in triple murder case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A district and sessions court on Monday sentenced an accused to death on three counts in a triple murder case.

The court also ordered the accused, Shan, to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victims.

However, the court acquitted co-accused Abid Hussain, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider Kazmi conducted the trial proceedings and convicted

the accused after charges were proven against him.

In 2022, the accused killed his uncle, aunt, and their son over a property dispute. The Mughalpura police had registered a case against the accused.

