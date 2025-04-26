Court Sentences Convict To Death,life Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) Sargodha, Atique-ur-Rehman on Saturday has sentenced convict Ghulam Nabi to death under Section 302 after being found guilty of murder.
According to a spokesperson,the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000.
In a related kidnapping case,Ghulam Nabi was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.200,000.
Furthermore,under Section 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he was handed an additional seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.
The prosecution of the case was led by Assistant District(AD) Public Prosecutor Imran Haider.
The district public prosecutor Rana Faisal further said that following the directives of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah, strict action would be taken against criminals involved in heinous crimes,adopting a policy of zero tolerance.
He emphasized that there would be no leniency towards such offenders and that every effort would be made to eliminate serious crimes from society.
