Court Sentences Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Anti-Narcotics Court Muzaffar Nawaz Malik on Friday awarded four years and six months imprisonment besides fine of Rs 20000 separately to two accused Shehzad Ramzan and Khurram Banaras on their involvement in drug peddling.

Both the convicts Shehzad Ramzan and Khurram Banaras were separately arrested last year by Airport Police and Kalar Syedan with 1800 gram and 1350 grams hashish respectively from their possession.

