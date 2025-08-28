Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,000

A local court has sentenced drug supplier Aamir Shah to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 80,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A local court has sentenced drug supplier Aamir Shah to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 80,000.

According to details, Sadar Wah Police arrested Aamir Shah in March 2025 after recovering 1.6 kg hashish from his possession.

Based on thorough investigation and effective legal follow-up, the court awarded imprisonment and financial penalty to the drug paddler.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the investigative and legal teams for their commendable services and said that all necessary measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs and ensure justice.