Court Sentences Life Term Imprisonment To Man In Murder Case
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The local court here on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to a man in murder case.
The police said outlaws, Ihsan killed a woman namely Muqaddas Bibi by opening fire on domestic issue in Village 101/12 L under jurisdiction of Kassowal police in 2016.
Additional District and Session Judge, Noor Muhammed Dothar sentenced the imprisonment to the accused besides imposing fine Rs 500,000.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi praises swift action by security forces in Bannu2 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 4 terrorists in 3 separate engagements in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
NADRA showcases biometric solutions at IDEAS 20242 minutes ago
-
PR to construct rail line connecting Thar Coal mines to Port Qasim12 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade of 50th Common ASPs held at National Police Academy12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Climate Activist: COP29 spurs youth activity against climate change12 minutes ago
-
Weapon smuggler held during successful operation22 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 11 kg drugs; arrests 10 accused32 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu42 minutes ago
-
3 khwarij killed in IBO in Bannu: ISPR42 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation42 minutes ago