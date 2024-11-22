Open Menu

Court Sentences Life Term Imprisonment To Man In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Court sentences life term imprisonment to man in murder case

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The local court here on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to a man in murder case.

The police said outlaws, Ihsan killed a woman namely Muqaddas Bibi by opening fire on domestic issue in Village 101/12 L under jurisdiction of Kassowal police in 2016.

Additional District and Session Judge, Noor Muhammed Dothar sentenced the imprisonment to the accused besides imposing fine Rs 500,000.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Fine Man Women 2016 Court

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

23 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan