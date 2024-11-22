Court sentences life term imprisonment to man in murder case

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The local court here on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to a man in murder case.

The police said outlaws, Ihsan killed a woman namely Muqaddas Bibi by opening fire on domestic issue in Village 101/12 L under jurisdiction of Kassowal police in 2016.

Additional District and Session Judge, Noor Muhammed Dothar sentenced the imprisonment to the accused besides imposing fine Rs 500,000.

