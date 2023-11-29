Court sentences man to death, Imposes Rs 15 Lakh fine

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Attock court on Wednesday sentenced a murderer to death and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 15 lakh.

According to Police Spokesperson, the police had registered a case and arrested the accused in Sadar Attock police station after thorough investigation by Inspector Azmat Hayat in the year 2020.

The accused was arrested in connection with the murder of Ibrahim, police said.

The court, after consideration of the evidence, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death. The hefty fine of Rs 15 lakh is a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated.

APP/nsi