Court sentences man to five year imprisonment for tweets against Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A sessions court in Faisalabad sentenced an individual Sikandar Zaman to five years imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 250,000 on him for sharing derogatory tweets regarding Shuhada (martyrs) of Lasbela helicopter incident through his social media account.

An additional sessions judge handed down the sentence to the accused, a resident of Faisalabad, after a first information report was registered against him by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Munsif Khan said the accused wanted to spread panic in society through a social media campaign.

According to the first information report (FIR), as mentioned in the verdict, Zaman posted a tweet relating to the helicopter incident last year with the intent to spread panic in society.