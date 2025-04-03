Open Menu

Court Sentences Taswar Abbas To Death In Langrana Police Station Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case

District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed Sahiba on Thursday sentenced Taswar Abbas to death and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million for the murder of Allah Dutta at Chak No. 209 JB

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed Sahiba on Thursday sentenced Taswar Abbas to death and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million for the murder of Allah Dutta at Chak No. 209 JB.

The case was registered at Langrana police station under murder provisions.

According to District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, the police presented robust evidence before the court, thanks to a thorough investigation.

This combined with effective prosecution, led to the murderer's conviction. Ahmed credited the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for the Chiniot Police's efforts to bring perpetrators of serious crimes to justice.

