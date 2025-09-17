Court sentences two men to life imprisonment in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday convicted two men in a rape case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi announced the verdict after concluding trial proceedings.

The court found the accused — Gulfam Ali and Arsalan, alias Bholi — guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each.

According to case details, Munawan police had registered a case against the convicts in 2022 under Sections 376, 375-A, and 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). After a thorough investigation and trial, the prosecution successfully established the charges.