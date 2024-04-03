Open Menu

Court Serves Notice In Acquittal Plea Of PTI Founder

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

A local court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on May 15, on acquittal plea of PTI founder in a case registered by Khanna Police Station with regard to May 9, incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A local court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on May 15, on acquittal plea of PTI founder in a case registered by Khanna Police Station with regard to May 9, incidents.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal heard the acquittal plea of the accused filed by Naeem Panjutha Advocate.

He said that the court has already suspended the sentence of his client in toshakhana case.

The court served notices to the prosecution and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station May From Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA ..

Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA over referee protest

15 minutes ago
 Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid it ..

Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million

29 minutes ago
 Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal

Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal

29 minutes ago
 BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition

BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition

29 minutes ago
 General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq Pr ..

General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of ..

33 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

32 minutes ago
Central Chairman PHMA grieved

Central Chairman PHMA grieved

33 minutes ago
 Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to P ..

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

35 minutes ago
 Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launc ..

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today

35 minutes ago
 Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest offender under parents’ protection ..

Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law

36 minutes ago
 Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kas ..

Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltista ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan