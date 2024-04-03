Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

A local court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on May 15, on acquittal plea of PTI founder in a case registered by Khanna Police Station with regard to May 9, incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A local court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on May 15, on acquittal plea of PTI founder in a case registered by Khanna Police Station with regard to May 9, incidents.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal heard the acquittal plea of the accused filed by Naeem Panjutha Advocate.

He said that the court has already suspended the sentence of his client in toshakhana case.

The court served notices to the prosecution and adjourned the case.