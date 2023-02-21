UrduPoint.com

Court Serves Notices On Petitions Of PTI's Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on a petition filed by PTI's leaders seeking to remove terrorism clauses from FIR against them with regard to protest outside ECP's building after the decision in the toshakhana case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case filed by PTI's leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz and others. The court, however, granted a one-time exemption from attendance to Asad Umar in the case.

The petitioners prayed to the court that the contents of the FIR didn't fall under the anti-terrorism law and prayed to the court to exclude the said clauses from FIR.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till February 27.

