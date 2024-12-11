Open Menu

Court Serves Notices On Post-arrest Bail Pleas Of 56 Protesters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents on post-arrest bail petitions of 56 accused in D-Chowk protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the post-arrest bail petitions of PTI activists in terrorism case.

At the outset of hearing, petitioners’ lawyer Imaan Mazari Advocate said that three under age were also included in the arrested accused.

The court adjourned bail petition of underage accused till December 13 while the bails case of other 53 accused were adjourned till December 16.

The accused were currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand after end of their physical custody. The accused belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

