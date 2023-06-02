UrduPoint.com

Court Serves Notices To IGP Regarding Raid On Sh. Rasheed's House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Court serves notices to IGP regarding raid on Sh. Rasheed's house

A lower court on Friday served notices to IGP Islamabad and others in a petition against the police and rangers' raid at the house of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A lower court on Friday served notices to IGP Islamabad and others in a petition against the police and rangers' raid at the house of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Sapra heard the case and sought comments from IGP, SSP operations and SHO of the concern police station within one week.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq said that SHO Kohsar police station along with police personnel entered house of petitioner and inquired about him.

The police also tortured servants of the house during the raid, he alleged.

The police also taken custody of two bullet proof vehicles, gun and other items.

The court served notices to the respondents after hearing arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Rangers Police Interior Minister Police Station Vehicles Abdul Razzaq From Court

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

17 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

17 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

32 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

32 minutes ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.