ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A lower court on Friday served notices to IGP Islamabad and others in a petition against the police and rangers' raid at the house of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Sapra heard the case and sought comments from IGP, SSP operations and SHO of the concern police station within one week.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq said that SHO Kohsar police station along with police personnel entered house of petitioner and inquired about him.

The police also tortured servants of the house during the raid, he alleged.

The police also taken custody of two bullet proof vehicles, gun and other items.

The court served notices to the respondents after hearing arguments.