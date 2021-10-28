UrduPoint.com

Court Serves Notices To NAB On Acquittal Plea Of Ex-secretary Interior

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea seeking to dismiss reference against former secretary interior ministry Shahid Khan pertaining to a plot allegedly allotted illegally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea seeking to dismiss reference against former secretary interior ministry Shahid Khan pertaining to a plot allegedly allotted illegally.

The reference said the accused had embezzled the plot of National Police Foundation which was allocated for the families of martyred.

The accused in their plea had prayed the court to dismiss the reference after promulgation of new NAB Ordinance. The accountability court had no authority to hear this reference after new law came into force.

The court sought comments from NAB and deferred the indictment of the accused till November 11.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

