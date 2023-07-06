Open Menu

Court Serves Notices To PTI Chairman, His Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Court serves notices to PTI chairman, his wife

A local court o Thursday served notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi for July 13, in a case pertaining their 'nikah'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court o Thursday served notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi for July 13, in a case pertaining their 'nikah'.

Session Judge Azam Khan heard the appeal of a citizen Muhammad Hanif against decision of the civil court in the same matter.

Petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the civil court had not completed all legal formalities while terminating the complaint.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court dated May 13, and initiate an action against the PTI chairman and his wife for observing 'nikah' against sharia.

The lawyer said that Aun Chaudhry and Mufti Muhammad Saeed had recorded their statements before the civil court regarding the flaws in 'nikah'.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Wife Same May July Awn Chaudry Mufti All Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

3 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

6 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

6 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

6 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

6 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

6 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

16 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

13 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

2 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan