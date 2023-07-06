Court serves notices to PTI chairman, his wife

A local court o Thursday served notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi for July 13, in a case pertaining their 'nikah'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court o Thursday served notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi for July 13, in a case pertaining their 'nikah'.

Session Judge Azam Khan heard the appeal of a citizen Muhammad Hanif against decision of the civil court in the same matter.

Petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the civil court had not completed all legal formalities while terminating the complaint.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court dated May 13, and initiate an action against the PTI chairman and his wife for observing 'nikah' against sharia.

The lawyer said that Aun Chaudhry and Mufti Muhammad Saeed had recorded their statements before the civil court regarding the flaws in 'nikah'.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.