Open Menu

Court Set Jan 4 To Indict PTI Founder In Toshakhana Reference

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Court set Jan 4 to indict PTI founder in Toshakhana reference

The Islamabad Accountability Court on Thursday decided to indict the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference case on January 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Accountability Court on Thursday decided to indict the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference case on January 4.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakahna reference case at Adiala jail.

During the course of hearing, copies of the reference and relevant information were provided to the accused.

Former PTI chairman and his wife have been named in the list of accused for possessing gifts received from international dignitaries, which they were obligated to deposit in the Toshakhana.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Wife January From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alli ..

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alliance with any party: Fazl

7 minutes ago
 Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and sta ..

Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and stability'

8 minutes ago
 Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for ..

Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for improving medical education: A ..

7 minutes ago
 Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand f ..

Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand for two days

7 minutes ago
 South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in ..

South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in 1st Test

7 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 12.855 billion

7 minutes ago
 Chairman IPO Pakistan Farrukh Aamil visits earthqu ..

Chairman IPO Pakistan Farrukh Aamil visits earthquake-proof village in Chambar

7 minutes ago
 No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

46 minutes ago
 CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medica ..

CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medical graduates

46 minutes ago
 Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cance ..

Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist

47 minutes ago
 Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan