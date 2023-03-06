Court sets May 11 to indict Faisal Javed in journalists torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday fixed May 11 to indict PTI leader Faisal Javed in a case regarding alleged torture on journalists in Banigala, Islamabad.

Civil Judge Nasruminallah heard the case regarding the aforesaid matter.

Investigation officer and prosecutor Waqas Ahmed appeared before the court along with record. The lawyer prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance to Faisal Javed as he was currently in abroad.

The court subsequently accepted the request and fixed May 11, to indict the accused.