Court Shares Questionnaires With PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday shared questionnaires with PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for their statement under section-342 in 190 million Pounds reference.
The questionnaires comprise 79 questions each. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 11.
Nasir Javed Rana, Accountability Court Judge, heard the reference against the two accused at central jail Adiala Rawalpindi. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Defense lawyer
Barrister Salman Safdar were also in attendance during the hearing.
PTI founder was produced before the court while Bushra Bibi also appeared in person.
