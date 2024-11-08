Open Menu

Court Shares Questionnaires With PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Court shares questionnaires with PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday shared questionnaires with PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for their statement under section-342 in 190 million Pounds reference.

The questionnaires comprise 79 questions each. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 11.

Nasir Javed Rana, Accountability Court Judge, heard the reference against the two accused at central jail Adiala Rawalpindi. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Defense lawyer

Barrister Salman Safdar were also in attendance during the hearing.

PTI founder was produced before the court while Bushra Bibi also appeared in person.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Jail Rawalpindi November Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

2 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

3 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

3 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

3 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

5 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

7 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan