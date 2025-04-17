Court Slams FIA Over Delay In Rauf Hassan Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday expressed displeasure once again as investigators failed to submit the charge sheet in a case involving alleged propaganda against state institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday expressed displeasure once again as investigators failed to submit the charge sheet in a case involving alleged propaganda against state institutions.
The court maintained its warning notice to the officer responsible and postponed further proceedings.
Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah expressed disappointment during the latest hearing of a case registered against Rauf Hassan and others. The case, filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accuses the individuals of spreading propaganda against state institutions.
During the hearing, no lawyer appeared in court on behalf of the accused. At the same time, the FIA failed to present the charge sheet despite repeated directions from the court.
The judge took note of this and kept the previously issued show-cause notice against the investigating officer active. The court pointed out the continued delay and lack of progress in the case.
With the absence of legal representation from the accused and no charge sheet from the FIA, the court decided to adjourn the hearing. The next date for proceedings has been set for April 19.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..
Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kir ..
PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultural research
Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist
Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governments in shaping Pakistan’s di ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf1 minute ago
-
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case1 minute ago
-
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha1 minute ago
-
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims4 minutes ago
-
Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kirmani6 minutes ago
-
Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist6 minutes ago
-
Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quetta for betterment of traffic6 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman lauds NLPD academic, literary, r ..6 minutes ago
-
2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub concludes6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight including former SP in 131 ..45 minutes ago