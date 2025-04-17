Open Menu

Court Slams FIA Over Delay In Rauf Hassan Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday expressed displeasure once again as investigators failed to submit the charge sheet in a case involving alleged propaganda against state institutions.

The court maintained its warning notice to the officer responsible and postponed further proceedings.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah expressed disappointment during the latest hearing of a case registered against Rauf Hassan and others. The case, filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accuses the individuals of spreading propaganda against state institutions.

During the hearing, no lawyer appeared in court on behalf of the accused. At the same time, the FIA failed to present the charge sheet despite repeated directions from the court.

The judge took note of this and kept the previously issued show-cause notice against the investigating officer active. The court pointed out the continued delay and lack of progress in the case.

With the absence of legal representation from the accused and no charge sheet from the FIA, the court decided to adjourn the hearing. The next date for proceedings has been set for April 19.

 Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

