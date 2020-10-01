UrduPoint.com
Court Starts Process To Declare Shehbaz's Son-in-law As Proclaimed Offender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Court starts process to declare Shehbaz's son-in-law as proclaimed offender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court has started process to declare Haroon Yousaf, son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

In its written order of Wednesday's hearing the court ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take necessary steps for the purpose and submit a report, after it was apprised that non-bailable arrest warrants of Haroon Yousaf could not be executed and the accused was deliberately evading court proceedings.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughter Rabia Imran.

The court further summoned officer concerned of foreign office and sought explanation over failure to submit report about execution of Salman Shehbaz's arrest warrants.

