Court Starts Process To Declare Suleman, Others As Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:58 PM

A local court on Wednesday started process to declare Suleman Shehbaz,son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and three others as proclaimed offenders in a case of Rs 25 billion money laundering through Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills

Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari conducted the case proceedings.

A prosecutor on behalf of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) argued before the court that the accused - Suleman Shehbaz, Malik Maqsood Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi and Muzzamal Raza - were summoned many times but they failed to appear before the court.

He submitted that the court had issued their bailable and non-bailable arrest warrants but even then they did not appear. He requested with the court to issue directions for declaring them proclaimed offenders.

At this, the court initiated process to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders and issued direction to advertise for the purpose.

The court also sought a detailed report from FIA on May 20, while adjourning further hearing.

