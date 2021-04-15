Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land transfer case

(@fidahassanain)

Civil Judge Syed Faheem-ul-Hassan Shah has passed the order on civil suit moved Sharif family challenging move of the Punjab government to cancel the transfer of ownership of the Sharif family’s Jati Umra land.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) A local court granted a stay order in a case regarding transfer of the ownership of the Sharif family’s Jati Umra land on Thursday.

Civil Judge Syed Faheem-ul-Hassan Shah passed the order on civil suit moved by Sharif family.

In its civil suit, Sharif family had submitted that Begum Shamim Akhtar was the owner of the property under question. The family said that the Punjab government was trying to “maneuver the ownership record of the property,”.

It asked the court to bar the government from cancelling or transferring the ownership of the property.

After hearing petitioner’s arguments, the court ruled that status quo be maintained regarding the suit property, in the meantime, till the next date of hearing, subject to notices.

The court, however, observed that the injunction could be modified at any stage if new facts surfaced.

Sharif family was accused of acquiring land through fraud. It is the place where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence was built in Raiwind. A 600-kanal piece of land, belonging to the board of Revenue, was transferred to a woman, named Waheeda in 1989. Later in 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 kanal from her.

The revenue department cancelled the transfer of the land after the alleged fraud came to light on April 13, 2021.